Star Wars Costumes Not Allowed in Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge

Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge park has been open for a handful of days now, allowing fans to get a completely immersive experience within the Star Wars universe. As some have noticed in recent days, that comes with a pretty specific dress code. The official Disney Parks website states that the current Disneyland costume policy will be in place at Galaxy’s Edge, meaning that any attendees over the age of fourteen will not be allowed to wear costumes.

While some might interpret this rule as a pretty negative thing, especially considering the immersive nature of the park, there is some good justification for it. Given the number of Disney cast members who are littered throughout the park, including some playing established characters like Kylo Ren, Rey, and Chewbacca, a guest wearing their own could theoretically pretend to be among them. This would potentially lead to some unsavory interactions with other guests, as well as break the overall illusion of the park.

The notice does specify that “Disney bounding” is allowed, which means fans can wear an outfit of their own that is visually inspired by a certain character. This trend of “closet cosplaying” has become popular amongst Disney fans over the past few years, with quite a few creative Star Wars options coming about. So, if you want to channel Chewbacca by wearing a furry coat or craft your own take on a Han Solo costume, you’re more than welcome to.

Galaxy’s Edge includes a slew of features to transport fans to a galaxy far far away, ranging from blue milk and other foods and beverages, to a ride that allows you to pilot the Millennium Falcon.

“You’re truly in control of the fastest and most iconic ship in the entire galaxy,” executive creative director of the ride Asa Kalama shared in the “Millennium Falcon: From Page to Park” featurette.“And Hondo, he’s gone ahead and added a couple extra seats so he can get as many of those flight crews through as possible. There are 200 some odd buttons, knobs, and switches on the inside of the cockpit and they all do stuff. If you’re the gunners in the center there and you don’t fire back on those TIE Fighters fast enough they’re going to riddle the hull with laser bolts. The engineers in back, it’s really up to them to keep the whole Falcon in working order so they’re back there furiously working away at their various systems.”

What do you think of the costume policy at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open at Disneyland. It will open in Walt Disney World later this fall.