No one’s ever really gone. Jedi Master Luke Skywalker became one with the Force at the end of 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, only to return, in Force ghost form, as the mentor of Daisy Ridley’s Rey in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. A digitally de-aged Mark Hamill reprised the younger version of his iconic role in The Mandalorian season 2 finale in 2020, where the cloaked figure wielding a green-bladed lightsaber was ultimately revealed to be the Jedi Knight who had begun building the new Jedi Order since the time of Return of the Jedi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The legendary Jedi of the Star Wars Skywalker Saga will return once more, this time within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Disney Parks announced that Luke will appear for the first time at the immersive destination set against the backdrop of a conflict between the heroic Resistance and the tyrannical First Order.

Fans can encounter Luke — accompanied by his trusty sidekick, astromech droid R2-D2 — when the Jedi arrives at Black Spire Outpost, a Resistance stronghold on the outer rim planet Batuu, during Season of the Force. The Star Wars-themed event returns March 28 and runs through May 11 at Disneyland, and coincides with the separately ticketed after-hours Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite on select nights in April and May.

During Season of the Force, Disneyland ticket holders will also be able to experience the new nightly projection show “Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga” when it debuts on March 28. Per Disney, “Stunning projection effects transform the spires of Batuu near the Millennium Falcon evoking memories of some of the greatest moments in galactic history as an iconic musical score, comprised of familiar themes heard throughout the films of the Skywalker saga, draws the audience into the legendary story of the Skywalkers.”

On select nights, Galaxy’s Edge will continue to run Fire of the Rising Moons, which offers Batuu visitors a different view of the Disneyland Park fireworks with a soundtrack including selections from composer John Williams’ Star Wars film scores. In addition to the Galaxy’s Edge-based E-ticket attractions Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Season of the Force will mark the return of Hyperspace Mountain (until May 11), the fan-favorite Star Wars overlay that temporarily transforms Tomorrowland’s Space Mountain into a high-speed battle between New Republic X-wing starfighters and Imperial TIE fighters.

Also located in Tomorrowland is Star Tours — The Adventures Continue, the 3D motion simulator ride that offers more than 250 storyline variations and locations and characters from the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Andor.

Season of the Force runs March 28 — May 11 at Disneyland Park and will be available to any guest with a park ticket. Tickets are now on sale for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, a separate after-hours event that includes admission to Disneyland Park (starting at 6 p.m.) and special after-hours access to the Star Wars-themed event.

Prices start at $169 per guest (ages 3+) and are available for the following dates: April 8, 10, 22, 24, and 29, and May 1 and May 6. (May the 4th, a.k.a. Star Wars Day, is sold out.) From 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., ticket holders will have access to special Star Wars character sightings, event-themed menu selections, and entertainment, like a lightsaber instructional and a cosplay-friendly Fans of the Force Costume Cavalcade.