‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Runtime Reportedly Confirmed

Fans have another six weeks of waiting before they can check out Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters, but those attending the Cannes Film Festival will get to see it earlier, with the film being honored with a special screening at the festival. According to the festival’s website, the upcoming film has a runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Earlier this year, Google searches were reporting that the film had a runtime of 2 hours and 23 minutes, so it’s unclear if that information was incorrect or if Cannes has only offered an approximation of the film’s ultimate length.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With director Ron Howard only having recently confirmed that he had finished editing the film, the runtime posted on Cannes is likely the more accurate number for Solo.

Last month, the director took to Twitter to confirm the progress on the film and assured that everything was being completed “on schedule.”

In response to Howard posting a photo of the film’s scoring session, a fan replied, “Coming out next month and you still haven’t finalized the film?? I have a bad feeling about this.” Howard then assured, “Edit is locked. Score done. Right on schedule. Hope you check Solo out and find it fun.”

Solo hasn’t had an easy go of things dating back to when the film was originally announced. While fans love the character, actor Harrison Ford is intrinsically linked to the personality, making it a difficult task for any actor to attempt to replicate.

When the film reportedly only had a few weeks of shooting left, original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller stepped away from the project with Ron Howard taking over directing duties. Many of the reports claim that it was the duo’s background in comedic films and their encouragement of actors to improvise that led to difficulties, as a film the scale of Solo left little room for improvisation.

Original star Michael K. Williams was then cut from the film, as he was unable to take part in the film’s reshoots under Howard’s leadership, resulting in Paul Bettany taking over the role.

Following the release of The Last Jedi, many formerly devout fans are looking for any missteps from Lucasfilm to blame Disney’s ownership of the company as the downfall of the saga, putting unnecessary pressure on the upcoming Solo.

Fans can see the finished film when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

Do you have faith in the upcoming Solo? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T Festival-Cannes]