Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 11 Reveals Major Clone Wars Crossover

✖

The Star Wars crossover we've all been waiting for has finally arrived! Ever since the debut of Star Wars: The Mandalorian last year, it's been clear that creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni have been building a way for The Mandalorian to connect to Filoni's animated efforts, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. All of those plans finally came to fruition on Friday, with the release of the newest episode of The Mandalorian, "Chapter 11: The Heiress." One of the most popular characters from The Clone Wars has arrived on the live-action series, potentially altering its entire path going forward.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Star Wars: The Mandalorian! Continue reading at your own risk...

It has long been rumored that Bo-Katan Kryze would be appearing on The Mandalorian this season, and those rumors became truth this week. Katee Sackhoff, who voiced Bo-Katan on Clone Wars and Rebels, appeared as the live-action version of the character opposite Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

In addition to simply appearing on The Mandalorian, and bringing the animated universe fully into the live-action mix, Bo-Katan name-dropped the biggest animated character in all of Star Wars: Ahsoka Tano. Like Bo-Katan, Ahsoka has been rumored to appear this season, potentially played by fan-casting dream actress Rosario Dawson. Bo-Katan told Din, who is in search of a Jedi, where he can find Ahsoka Tano. This means that she will be appearing on the show sometime soon.

Not only are the characters from Clone Wars and Rebels now appearing on The Mandalorian, but they're bringing a lot of lore from the animated shows along with them. In the live-action show, Din establishes the "Way" of the Mandalorian warriors, but anyone who has watched the animated offerings knows there is more to it than that. After removing her helmet, to Din's surprising, Bo-Katan explains that she was born on Mandalore and is the rightful leader of the people. His creed — always wearing his helmet and treating his armor like a religion — was created by a sect of Mandalorians called the Death Watch, who broke away from the rest of the planet's people as an act of rebellion against the pacifistic government. Bo-Katan was a member of this group, but ultimately left them when they fell in with Darth Maul. She returned to the others in Mandalore and eventually became the leader, wielding the darksaber that has somehow found its way into the hands of Moff Gideon.

Going forward, it looks as though The Mandalorian will have even stronger ties to Clone Wars and Rebels than it did before, something that many Star Wars fans will surely celebrate.

What did you think of Bo-Katan's live-action debut? Let us know in the comments! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.