Star Wars: The Mandalorian Features Secret Cameo From Battlefront 2 Actress

The third episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season was a doozy! Fans of Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels got a huge treat this week when Katee Sackhoff showed up as Bo-Katan Kryze and name-dropped Ahsoka Tano. However, the animated shows were not the only Star Wars projects to get a special nod in "Chapter 11: The Heiress." Janina Gavankar, the actor known for playing Luna Garza on True Blood who was recently seen in The Way Back and The Morning Show, also had a special role. Gavankar voiced Iden Versio in Star Wars: Battlefront II, and you'll never guess her secret cameo in The Mandalorian.

IGN reported this week that Gavankar worked as the second puppeteer on the nostrils of the Mon Calamari featured in the episode. Gavankar shared the article on Twitter, adding, "Here’s my delightful @themandalorian story. TDLR: @FrankIppolito asked me to puppeteer nostrils." You can check out the tweet below:

"There is a Mon Calamari who puts their hands on their hips. That’s Frank Ippolito who’s inside that rig. He made that headpiece and it takes two puppeteers to animate it," Gavankar told IGN. “And they needed a second puppeteer to just handle the nostrils of this character. And [Ippolito] called me and he said, 'Do you want to come puppeteer the nostrils of this Mon Calamari?' And I said 'f*ck yes.'"

Gavankar wasn't the only easter egg in the latest episode of the show. "Chapter 11" was helmed by Bryce Dallas Howard who paid tribute to her father's film Apollo 13. You can check out a comparison of her directing and Ron Howard's here.

Season Two of The Mandalorian has some exciting directors on the roster. In addition to Howard, returning directors include Rick Famuyiwa and Dave Filoni. First-timers for the show include Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), who directed last week's episode. We are also stoked for next week's ep, which was directed by Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga on the series. When asked to share what he's most excited about for Season Two, Weathers told ET Canada, "Well, of course, the episode I directed! [Laughs] The episode I directed, in our schedule, was Episode 4."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.