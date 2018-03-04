Star Wars Imperial Assault Gets Mos Eisley Skirmish Map

Star Wars: Imperial Assault players can now enter the hive of scum and villainy that is Mos Eisley.

Fantasy Flight Games has released the Mos Eisley Back Alleys Skirmish Map for Imperial Assault.

The rubber playmat makes for easy setup and breakdown and protects other game elements from wear.

The Mos Eisley Back Alleys Skirmish Map comes with two objective cards focusing on the many crates that one might find in the city’s back alleys. One of the scenarios sees the players competing for control of as many crates as possible as more and more of the alleys’ doors become unlocked. In the second scenario, players retrieve the crates and try to return them to their personal stash for points.

Imperial Assault is a strategy board game for two to five players that involves mission-based tactical combat set in the Star Wars universe. The board game is used for two different and distinct combat and adventure games.

Imperial Assault is set during the Galactic Civil War between the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire after the destruction of the Death Star over Yavin 4. The campaign game pits the limitless troops and resources of the Galactic Empire against a team of elite Rebel operatives as they try to lessen the Empire’s grip on the galaxy. The skirmish game pits players and their strike teams against each other in tactical combat where each player has a competing mission objective.

The Imperial Assault Mos Eisley Back Alleys Skirmish Map is available now at games stores.

Imperial Assault is just one of several Star Wars tabletop games that Fantasy Flight produces. Star Wars Legion, a new miniatures game, launches later in March. The popular space combat miniatures game X-Wing is also produced by Fantasy Flight. The company recently announced new ships from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be joining the game. Fantasy Flight also produces a line of Star Wars roleplaying games, including Edge of Empire, Age of Rebellion, and Force and Destiny. The next supplemental book for Force and Destiny, a book for warriors titled Knights of Fate, was recently announced.