Funny Or Die Video Reimagines ‘Star Wars’ As An Indie Rom-Com

A new video from comedy producers Funny or Die reimagines Star Wars as a romance between Stormtrooper Ian and Rodian Teedo.

Storm: A Star Wars Indie is the tale of an interspecies relationship between an ukulele-playing Stormtrooper (Ryan Coopersmith) who doesn’t want to follow in the footsteps of his Empirical father (Michael McGrady), proud descendant of two generations of Stormtroopers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After a meet cute at Chalmun’s Cantina in Mos Eisley, Ian and Greedo-inspired alien bounty hunter Teedo (Josh Brown) strike up a relationship that faces opposition from closed minds and disapproving dads with space cancer.

A mix between Brokeback Mountain (in space) and any Spike Jonze movie of your choice, the critical darling racked up numerous fictional awards and equally fictional praise from Variety and The New York Times, who call the movie “A real tour-de-‘force.’”

The galactic indie asks the question, “Why can’t all movies be set in the Star Wars universe?”

Disney and Lucasfilm’s actual latest entry out of a galaxy far, far away — writer-director Rian Jonhson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi — opened Thursday to massive numbers with an A Cinemascore from audiences.

Alamo Drafthouse got in on the parody action with a compilation of classic Star Wars scenes with Chewbacca’s famous Wookie roars dubbed over with Pee-Wee Herman laughs and screams, as did zombie series The Walking Dead, who released a mashup of the two franchises inspired by the Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing.