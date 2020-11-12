Star Wars: International Disney+ Promo Seemingly Confirms The Mandalorian Season 3 in 2021

The third episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season drops on Disney+ tomorrow, but fans are already wondering when the third season is coming. We learned recently that production on season three could start very soon, and showrunner Jon Favreau previously hinted that the goal was to begin filming new episodes before the end of the year, a process that he says won't be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Well, based on a new video released by the Slovak Disney+ YouTube channel, it looks like the streaming service is planning to release the third season sometime in 2021.

While the video lists a lot of things that already came out in 2020, for example, the live-action Mulan, the clip makes it clear that they intend on adding the not-yet-filmed season of The Mandalorian in 2021. You can watch the full trailer in the video above or check out a screenshot that mentions season three below:

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

While we're inclined to believe 2021 is the goal for The Mandalorian's third season, we have to remember that Disney+ has altered plans like this before. In fact, a previous video for 2020 confirmed that WandaVision would be released before the year was over, but it was just announced today that the series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany is actually premiering in January.

For now, we will continue enjoying the journey of The Mandalorian's second season. Pedro Pascal recently told Good Morning America that he was "taken aback" by season two.

"I will say that reading the first episode of the second season, I was taken aback in a really good way at how impressive that the first episode read," Pascal shared. "And already with the evidence of the first season, knowing that they were able to achieve everything that they set out to, and seeing this incredibly ostentatious first episode with the story of an action sequence and the way that it read on the page and just that feeling that, ‘My gosh, they’re going to achieve this visual experience!’ Like, this isn’t just, ‘Let’s just describe it as best as we can and see what we end up achieving with it’ – it is undoubtedly going to be achieved, and I kind of couldn’t believe that, and I understood, ‘Oh, so this is how they keep it up with the second season; this is how they don’t disappoint.'"

The latest episode of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.