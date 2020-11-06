The Mandalorian Season 3 Filming Details and Casting Rumors Revealed

✖

Star Wars fans are relishing in the return of The Mandalorian, as the beloved television series debuted its Season 2 premiere on Disney+ last week. Although the series has yet to officially be renewed for a third season, pre-production work on it has been underway for several months now -- and now we might have the first details surrounding its filming. According to a new report, Season 3 of The Mandalorian could start in the coming months, and will be doing so under the working title of Buccaneer. It is unclear exactly when the series will start production, with rumors indicating everything from later this month to later this year to early 2021.

Sophie Thatcher, an actress known for her work in Prospect and Chicago Med, is also rumored to be joining the franchise, although it's unclear if that will be in Season 3 of The Mandalorian or some sort of spinoff series. The nature of a Mandalorian spinoff has been intriguing fans for several months now, although there is no indication of what characters it would potentially follow.

Favreau had previously hinted that the goal was to begin filming Season 3 of The Mandalorian before the end of the year, a process that he says won't be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We’re operating under the assumption that we’ll be able to go forward," Favreau explained. “We’re in very small situations and oftentimes we have a lot of characters in masks. And we also have a lot of digital work that augments things. So we’re a show that’s probably well-equipped to be flexible based on the protocols that are emerging surrounding work restarting.”

And when it comes to the nature of spinoffs - something that Disney CEO Bob Iger has already addressed the possibility of - it sounds like Favreau is equally optimistic.

“I love the world of ‘Star Wars’ because, on the one hand, there’s a familiarity with this sub-genre, but there’s also a tremendous amount of flexibility of which way you can go and genres you could explore within that sub-genre,” Favreau said. “As we’re meeting new characters, and as we’re starting to hit our stride, from a production standpoint with how this technology can be used, we are beginning to explore where we could go.”

