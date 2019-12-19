Star Wars: John Boyega Shares Delightful Behind-the-Scenes Video from The Rise of Skywalker Premiere

The day is finally here! After a two-year wait, Star Wars fans will finally be treated to the first showings of The Rise of Skywalker tonight. Some lucky folks already got to watch the film at its premiere earlier this week, which saw much of the beloved cast in attendance. One actor to grace the blue carpet was John Boyega, who plays stormtrooper-turned-rebel, Finn, in the latest trilogy. Boyega has been posting tons of fun content to his Instagram lately, so it’s no surprise to see he’s recently added a delightful behind-the-scenes video from the big night. From hanging out with Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo to interacting with fans, here’s how Boyega spent his time at the premiere…

“It isn’t an LA premiere if it doesn’t have at least one kid from Stranger Things hangin’ around,” Boyega joked.

“Honestly you guys are the best! Thank you for supporting me! You don’t even know me but I feel motivated whenever you guys reach out with the positivity. Thank you so much,” he added.

Many people commented on the post:

In addition to Boyega, the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker his theatres everywhere on December 20th.