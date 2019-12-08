Star Wars: John Boyega Reveals How Disney Reacted to His Rise of Skywalker Script Leaking on eBay

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega says he never received an “official call” from Disney-Lucasfilm after a misplaced script was listed for sale on eBay, and writer-director J.J. Abrams was “actually cool about” the accidental leak. When approached about the snafu by TMZ, Boyega joked the famously secretive Abrams was “definitely upset” by the situation the filmmaker first revealed on Good Morning America. Boyega confessed it was his script that leaked during a separate appearance on GMA, where the Finn actor explained the script was placed under his bed and forgotten about during a move — until it was discovered by a maid.

“J.J. was actually cool about it. He was just like, ‘As long as you got it back, that’s the priority.’ Then it was like, ‘What happened?’” Boyega told FOX 5 DC. “Actually, while I was working on Star Wars, I was moving from place to place. So everyone kind of figured I was stressed out with the move while filming, so I feel like there was a nice bit of empathy. I didn’t even get an official call.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the reaction of the typically guarded Abrams, Boyega added, “You don’t need to be scared of J.J.”

Asked how he was permitted to take a script home when Abrams limited access to scripts on The Force Awakens, Boyega reasoned it was because of “the practicality of having to learn lines for a movie that’s over two hours, and not being able to take it home was absolutely dumb.”

“I think Lucasfilm realized, ‘Maybe the actors would be better actors if they had a script,’” Boyega said with a laugh. “Seems reasonable to take the script home. But I was moving apartments, and getting into the last leg of shooting something, so there were all sorts of layers and detail to this that the masses don’t know.”

If any copies existed “we would have found out by now,” said Boyega, who added Disney and Lucasfilm “managed to get at it pretty soon.”

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20.