Star Wars: The Mandalorian Producer Has a Star in Mind for a New Holiday Special

With Disney+ out and ready for fans to use, there’s been an uptick in Star Wars news lately. That is all thanks to the franchise’s live-action television show The Mandalorian which Jon Favreau helped bring to life. With one episode out, fans have plenty to wait for, and it seems Favreau wants to do something which few fans ever thought would happen.

And what might that be? Well, according to Favreau, the producer wants to make a brand-new holiday special with a certain star in mind.

The producer opened up about his desire to do such a special and The Mandalorian‘s reference to the original 1978 holiday episode. During a fan-event for the show, Variety spoke with Favreau who said he is very interested in doing a second Star Wars holiday special if given the chance.

“Oh I would definitely be interested in doing a holiday special,” the producer shared. “And I’m not going to say who I would be interested in. But one of the people is the member of the cast in an upcoming episode of the show. So we’ll leave it at that for now.”

Clearly, it looks like Favreau has put some thought into the gig. The producer revealed he has a star in mind to tackle the project but won’t say who it is. Perhaps that means some discussions are being had about the special behind the scenes? After all, Favreau doubled down on his interest in such a Star Wars project during his recent chat with Variety.

“I’ve been thinking about it. It’s ready, the ideas are ready. I think it could be really fun. Not as part of this, but there’s an excitement around it because it was so fun and weird, and off and not connected to what ‘Star Wars’ was in the theater. ‘The Mandalorian’ cartoon, the Boba Fett cartoon, from the holiday special was definitely a point of inspiration for what we did in the show.”

For now, it seems fans will have to wait and see whether Favreau’s pitch becomes something more tangible. It has been decades since Star Wars touched upon any holiday special, and the original has become something of a cult classic amongst fans. With Favreau at the helm, it is hard to imagine a new special flopping, so fans can keep their fingers crossed for a holiday miracle.

