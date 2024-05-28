Star Wars Lightsaber Hilt Replicas Are 30% Off For One Day Only
The Disney Store is holding a flash sale on Star Wars lightsaber replicas on May 29th.
The high end Star Wars lightsaber hilt replicas that Disney sells in the Parks are coveted by fans and collectors, and a big chance to score a 30% discount on them is happening on May 28th / May 29th at 9pm PT / 12am ET. After that time, a huge collection of Star Wars lightsaber hilts and blades are expected to be available with the discount online here at the Disney Store for one-day only. You might also find them here in the Disney Store flash sale section. All of the hilts will be eligible for free shipping using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
A list of ligthsaber replicas that are expected to be part of the sale can be found below, though it is subject to change. Additional options will likely be available. Note that Disney will be launching their Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi lightsaber hilt online on May 31st at 8am PT / 11am ET, so you'll want to be ready and waiting for that to drop later this week as well. Each hilt features intricate detailing and sound effects, and will illuminate with a lightsaber blade which is sold separately in most cases.
- Plo Koon lightsaber hilt
- Kanan Jarrus lightsaber hilt
- Kylo Ren lightsaber hilt
- Darth Sidious lightsaber hilt
- Ahsoka Tano lightsaber hilts
- Ahsoka Tano lightsaber set
- Luke Skywalker lightsaber hilt
- Skywalker legacy set
- Anakin Skywalker lightsaber hilt
- Darth Vader lightsaber hilt
- Cal Kestis lightsaber hilt
- Darksaber legacy Set
- Mace Windu lightsaber hilt
- Yoda lightsaber hilt
- Count Dooku lightsaber hilt
- Ezra Bridger ligthsaber hilt
- 36-inch lightsaber blade
What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?
This Star Wars lightsaber deal is undoubtedly part of the celebration leading up to the debut of Star Wars: The Acolyte on Disney+. In Star Wars: The Acolyte an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.
Star Wars: The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner- Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.
The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte will debut exclusively on Disney+ on June 4th at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.