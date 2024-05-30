Star Wars Limited Edition Ki-Adi-Mundi Ligthtsaber Hilt Replica Drops On May 31st

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney's recent limited edition Star Wars lightsaber hilt releases have included Darth Maul, Asajj Ventress, and Stellan Gios, each selling out within days of release. Next up for this collection is a hilt inspired by Ki-Adi-Mundi, the Cerean Jedi Master that appeared in the prequels. Like the other limited edition lightsaber releases, it will come packaged in a fancy wooden box, and in that box there will be an individually numbered card that tells you that you are the proud owner of one of the 6000 hilts that will exist on this planet.

To top it all off, the box will also include a Disney Parks exclusive edition of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge #1 comic featuring Ki-Adi-Mundi as drawn by Star Wars artists Chris Sprouse (pencils), Karl Story (inks), and Rachelle Rosenberg (colors). The hilt itself will feature intricate detailing, sound effects and a light-up feature that will be activated with a blade that can be purchased separately.

If you want to add it to your collection, the Ki-Adi-Mundi Legacy Lightsaber hilt will arrive on May 31 at 8AM PT / 11am ET right here at the Disney Store priced at $325. You can score free shipping using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. We expect that they will sell through those 6000 units fairly quickly, so reserve one while you can.

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

This Star Wars lightsaber hilt drop is undoubtedly part of the celebration leading up to the debut of Star Wars: The Acolyte on Disney+. In Star Wars: The Acolyte an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

Star Wars: The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner- Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte will debut exclusively on Disney+ on June 4th at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.