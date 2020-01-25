Star Wars Star Mark Hamill Has the Best I Got Kicked Out of Space Force Response Ever

The internet has been having quite a bit of fun with the United States Space Force lately. The newest branch of the United States Armed Forces has made a handful of announcements in recent weeks, each one getting the attention of folks on social media, largely for the apparent references to Star Trek – the newly-revealed official insignia for the United States Space Force being just the latest. But the Space Force has also become the subject of a hilarious new meme, “#IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce” and now Star Wars icon Mark Hamill may have just won the internet with his take.

On Saturday, the Luke Skywalker actor took to Twitter to share his “reason” for getting kicked out and, as one might guess, he took a distinctively Star Wars approach, sharing a GIF of Luke Skywalker on Ahch-To from Star Wars: The Last Jedi and noted that’s the exact reason he got kicked out.

“#IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce for going AWOL on a remote island,” Hamill wrote.

#IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce for going AWOL on a remote island. pic.twitter.com/YqSP6BPNPT — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 25, 2020

That would be something that probably would get someone kicked out of Space Force, but Luke Skywalker probably wouldn’t mind so much considering that the reason he want to Ahch-To was to exile himself after Kylo Ren killed all of his Jedi students. Putting oneself into exile doesn’t sound like someone who would be too upset to be kicked out of Space Force.

When it comes to the “I Got Kicked Out of Space Force” memes more broadly, there have been quite a few that have turned to Star Wars for humor as well as to Star Trek. The Star Trek offerings take on a special bit of humor to them considering all the apparent Star Trek references fans are noticing between Space Force and the iconic franchise. In addition to the official logo looking an awful lot like the Starfleet logo, there’s also been some other interesting Star Trek similarities. Earlier this year, one it was announced that the 14th Air Force unit was being transferred from the Air Force to the Space Force and was being renamed Space Operations Command, SPOC for short. Sounds quite a bit like Leonard Nimoy’s Vulcan character from the original series, Spock.

As for the most recent Star Trek similarities via the official Space Force insignia, the military branch recently released a statement explaining the origin of the insignia.

“The official U.S. Space Force seal was unveiled January 24, 2020 by the President. The creation of the U.S. Space Force seal pays tribute to the newest Armed Service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force. The U.S. Space Force seal honors the Department of the Air Force’s proud history and long-standing record of providing the best space capabilities in the world. The delta symbol, the central design element in the seal, was first used as early as 1942 by the U.S. Army Air Forces; and was used in early Air Force space organization emblems dating back to 1961. Since then, the delta symbol has been a prominent feature in military space community emblems.”

What do you think about Hamill’s reason for getting “kicked out” of Space Force? Let us know in the comments below.