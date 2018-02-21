‘Star Wars’: Mark Hamill To Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

More than 40 years since Mark Hamill debuted in the groundbreaking Star Wars, the actor is earning a star of his own, being honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. Hamill’s will be the 2,630th star inducted into the Walk of Fame, with a ceremony taking place on March 8th to honor his accomplishments.

“Star Wars fans will be over the moon that hearing their idol Mark Hamill is going to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We are proud to add this extraordinary actor on our historic Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, shared in a statement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout much of the ’80s, the actor was most known for Luke Skywalker, with the ’90s ushering in a wealth of voice roles, most notably as the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. To some, Hamill’s portrayal of the character is the defining interpretation of the DC Comics villain, cementing the actor’s legacy as strongly as his portrayal Luke Skywalker.

The confirmation of the ceremony is some good news for Hamill, who has been put through the fanboy wringer in the months since The Last Jedi debuted.

Throughout much of the promotional tour, Hamill regularly explained how shocked and surprised he was by the directions writer/director Rian Johnson took Luke Skywalker, despite eventually coming around to appreciate Johnson’s vision. Fans who were unhappy with Luke’s backstory in the years since Return of the Jedi manipulated Hamill’s interviews to convey how the actor begrudgingly took part in the film, despite vehemently opposing the narrative.

“Well, you have to trust someone,” Hamill explained of the disagreements at a BAFTA Q&A. “As long as I was able to express my reservations about Luke — because you can’t help but feel some measure of ownership like ‘Luke wouldn’t say that,’ or ‘Luke wouldn’t do this,’ — but once we had that conversation, my job was to wipe out what Mark Hamill wants and do my best to realize Rian’s vision.”

In the months since release, Hamill has praised Johnson’s vision in hopes of dismaying further detractors of the film.

The Last Jedi lands on Digital HD March 13th and on Blu-ray and DVD March 27th.

Let us know which other members of the Star Wars saga deserve a star on the Walk of Fame in the comments below!

[H/T Variety]