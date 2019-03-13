Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Video of Himself Dressed as Stormtrooper for Charity

While he may, technically, be a bit short for the job, Star Wars icon Mark Hamill dressed as a Stormtrooper to support the Star Wars-themed nonprofit Force For Change.

He was dressed in the suit anonymously, and someone else shared it on Twitter, but when Hamill retweeted the video, he added his own thoughts.

“I did this for the ‘Force For Change’ charity- a really great cause,” Hamill said. “The best part was spending all day talking to people who had no idea who I was. I was tempted to unmask at times, like when that woman said her favorite actor was Mark Hamilton!”

You can check it out below.

I did this for the “Force For Change” charity- a really great cause. The best part was spending all day talking to people who had no idea who I was. I was tempted to unmask at times, like when that woman said her favorite actor was Mark Hamilton! 🤣 #MayTheFarceBeWithYou https://t.co/tlrexNWLxV — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 2, 2019

…But really, who among us has not misnamed our favorite actor, only to find out later that we were secretly doing it to his face? That’s an everyday thing, isn’t it?

As Star Wars: Episode IX creeps ever closer, details for J.J. Abrams return to the franchise have been trickling out, indicating that some time will pass from the moment Luke Skywalker sacrificed his life to humiliate his nephew and give the Resistance a chance to escape the might of the First Order.

Little else is known about the upcoming Star Wars movie, which is set to wrap up the Skywalker saga with the ninth film in the series. Poe Dameron actor Oscar Isaac, making his third cinematic appearance, said the production process is much looser in Abrams’ return to the director’s chair.

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20th.

