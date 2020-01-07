Star Wars Star Mark Hamill Recalls His One Saturday Night Live Sketch

It may be hard to believe, but Mark Hamill has never hosted Saturday Night Live but that doesn’t mean that the Star Wars legend hasn’t appeared on the NBC comedy sketch show. Back in 1997, the actor appeared as himself in a hilarious sketch in which he was kidnapped at gunpoint and brought onto the “Shop at Home Network” to be sold by Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan, and Jim Breuer. Now, 23 years later, the Luke Skywalker actor is looking back on that sketch — and the fact that it has a very similar premise to Ringo Starr’s appearance years earlier.

Last week on Twitter, Hamill shared the video of his Saturday Night Live sketch. The just under five minute sketch saw various callers try to get him to say lines from movies — none of them being his own from Star Wars or other movies — until “Harrison Ford” called in and ultimately decided to buy him for the deal price of $80,000. Hamill noted that it was his one sketch on the show…and that Starr had already done something very similar years earlier, calling it his “Ringo Rerun”. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I never hosted #SNL-but did appear in this one sketch. Later I saw a rerun from years earlier with the EXACT SAME PREMISE, except it was #RingoStarr held hostage on a show selling #Beatles memorabilia. #TrueStory #EverythingOldIsNewAgain #MyRingoRerun https://t.co/ofAN6geLNH — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 5, 2020

And Hamill is right that Starr did have a similar role on Saturday Night Live. The former Beatle hosted the show in 1984 and during the cold open was auctioned off against his will by Martin Short. Starr didn’t command quite the price that Hamill did, though.

Hamill’s reminiscing about his Saturday Night Live sketch isn’t the actor’s only recent tweet about the show, though. In December, Hamill offered his take on Weekend Update segment of the show that had referred to the Luke/Leia kiss in the original trilogy as being incestuous.

“SNL Weekend Update-‘The new #StarWars surprised fans by featuring a gay kiss-which seems pretty tame considering the 1st movie had incest” WRONG! Since Luke & Leia were totally unaware that they were related in any way whatsoever-what they did was actually Innocestuous,” the actor shared.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. The late Carrie Fisher also appears as Leia Organa thanks to unreleased footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.

What do you think about Hamill’s Saturday Night Live sketch? Let us know in the comments below.