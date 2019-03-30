Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Teases Major Announcement

Mark Hamill is teasing some big news, and while we don’t know what that news will be, we are quite excited about it. Hamill teased the announcement on Twitter, saying it is coming later today at 6:15 pm Pacific time, and know the fun begins as we try and figure out what it could possibly be. Some might assume it is Star Wars related, but Hamill has worked on a variety of projects, shows, and movies over the last few years that it could be anything really, and according to him it’s a “super-secret project” that he describes as “Wow. Just……WOW.”

Hamill teased the project with a GIF of himself and the caption “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW 6:15pm PST I’ll be sharing some VERY EXCITING news about a super-secret project I’ve been working on that’s just…. how can I describe it? Oh, I know! It’s: “Uh……… Wow. Just…….WOW.” 😎 #WatchThisSpace”

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, does this have something to do with Star Wars Episode IX? Or perhaps it is something on a television project, like when he brought the Trickster to life on The Flash? Maybe it’s a new Batman project where he’s reprising the role of Joker or another character? It could also be something completely unrelated to superheroes or geekdom, and we want to hear your guesses in the comments!

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW 6:15pm PST

I’ll be sharing some VERY EXCITING news about a super-secret project I’ve been working on that’s just…. how can I describe it? Oh, I know! It’s: “Uh……… Wow. Just…….WOW.” 😎#WatchThisSpace pic.twitter.com/xjsgnulfs3 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 30, 2019

Hamill’s been quite busy working on new projects lately, as he’s currently working on the Invincible TV series, The Last Kids on Earth series, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance television series, though the super-secret aspect of his tease suggests it will be something we don’t know about just yet. Hamill’s also been involved with the Knightfall TV series and Avengers Assemble, where he plays Arnim Zola.

Star Wars Celebration is coming up rather soon, so even if it isn’t Star Wars related fans will get their fix soon enough. Fans are expecting to get a number of details about the heavily anticipated Star Wars Episode IX at the event, including the official reveal of the movie poster, some characters details about returning characters and new characters alike, and perhaps even a teaser trailer for the movie.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!