Star Wars’ Mark Hamill In Twitter Feud With Senator Ted Cruz Over Net Neutrality

Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Mark Hamill is a force to be reckoned with over on Twitter: the longtime Luke Skywalker actor burned Texas Senator Ted Cruz a day after ripping into FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who embarrassed himself with a condescending anti-net neutrality video that embodied the “how do you do, fellow kids?” meme.

“Luke,” Cruz wrote, addressing Hamill by the name of his fictional character, “I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet.”

Cruz’s tweets came in response to Hamill’s tweet critiquing Pai’s video, where Pai — the face of the anti-net neutrality movement — wielded a lightsaber.

“A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man, not lie to enrich giant corporations,” Hamill wrote, calling Pai “profoundly unworthy” to brandish the iconic Jedi weapon.

Thanks for smarm-spaining it to me @tedcruz I know politics can be confusing, but you’d have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT’S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU! Maybe you’re just distracted from watching porn at the office again❤️-mh https://t.co/nHpJVG1Wpe — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2017

“Thanks for smarm-spaining it to me,” Hamill wrote in reply to Cruz’s series of tweets. “I know politics can be confusing, but you’d have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT’S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU!”

“Maybe you’re just distracted from watching porn at the office again,” Hamill quipped, citing a September incident where Ted Cruz’s official Twitter account “liked” a pornographic tweet. Cruz later blamed the social media snafu on a staffer.

The outspoken Hamill has often criticized politicians on Twitter, including President Donald Trump, with Hamill mocking Trump’s tweets by reading them in his Joker voice from Batman: The Animated Series.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing.