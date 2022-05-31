Star Trek's Anson Mount Shows Support for Star Wars' Actress Moses Ingram

✖





Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount penned a statement supporting Star Wars newcomer Moses Ingram. In Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, the actress plays an Inquisitor that some segments of the fanbase has been hostile towards. On Instagram, Ingram has shared some of the racist remarks and abuse from fans. Both Star Wars and approving fans have been quick to defend her from these attacks. In a show of Science-Fiction goodwill, Mount also added his two cents on the matter. He believes that she has extraordinary ability and should be praised for her performance in the show. The Star Trek account responded, "There's no place for bigotry in any universe. @_mosesingram @starwars" You can read all of what Mount had to say down below in his post.

"This is Moses Ingram. She is a singular talent and a recent addition to the @starwars universe," he wrote. "She has also been targeted by racists pretending to be fans because her mere existence threatens a skewed, dystopian fantasy that selectively omits the likes of @therealbillydee and others. We, the Trek Family, have her back. @_mosesingram @startrek @obiwankenobi"

On Star Wars' Twitter account, they issued a statement of support for the Reva actor. "We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold," they began. "If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don't choose to be a racist."

Here's how Lucasfilm is describing the Obi-Wan Kenobi series: "Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of "The Mandalorian," Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is now streaming on Paramount+. Over on Disney+, you can catch the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Have you been keeping up with Strange New Worlds and Kenobi so far? Let us know down in the comments!