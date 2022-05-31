Star Wars Shows Support For Obi Wan Star Moses Ingram After Actor Calls Out Social Media Hate

✖





Star Wars is showing their support for Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram. The actress has been dealing with hateful comments from various fans online since the debut of the Disney+ series. On Instagram, she highlighted some of the ones she could share. In a message, Ingram thanked fans who had supported her and tried to challenge these moments when they occur. But, no one can stop all of it. However, the actress isn't just going to sit there and not respond. After hateful fan reaction to John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran, Star Wars zoomed into action this time. On Twitter, the brand account echoed their support for the Reva actress. A lot of fans found this message heartening after seeing some of the hate firsthand on social media. Check out what they had to say down below.

"We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold," they began. "If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don't choose to be a racist."

We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. pic.twitter.com/lZW0yvseBk — Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2022

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak to Ingram on the press tour for Obi-Wan. She hopes that fans can enjoy this new chapter in the Star Wars saga.

"Well, me, for any character I get the privilege of bringing to life, I love to build a rich backstory for myself," Ingram said when asked about Reva's backstory. "It's just like a nice little private gem that I get to carry through the whole thing. And so for me, yes, it's hard to say what fans will think but I hope, I hope they enjoy it."

"She's a subordinate of Darth Vader. And so she aims to please, you know?" Ingram continued. "She wants to be first out in front. She plays the offense and you know, Darth Vader is terrifying, the shoulders are so broad and the head is so big on that costume. It's intimidating, it's a little intimidating."

Disney+ delivered this synopsis for Obi-Wan Kenobi: "Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of "The Mandalorian," Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader."

Did you enjoy the first two episodes of Kenobi? Let us know down in the comments!