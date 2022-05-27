New Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi Poster Teases Darth Vader Showdown

✖

The countdown is officially on for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, the latest limited series set in a galaxy far, far away to make its debut on Disney+. Prior to the series' worldwide launch on Friday, attendees at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim have been given an opportunity to check out the first two episodes early, complete with an in-person premiere. As part of the Obi-Wan Kenobi celebration at the convention, it looks like a new poster for the series (shared by @TalkingBay94) has been put up — and it's one that provides an epic tease of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) set up for a lightsaber duel.

Well this is new. pic.twitter.com/MxbCL7sWT6 — TALKING BAY 94 @ #SWCA (@TalkingBay94) May 27, 2022

The story of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series will also star Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who reprise their Revenge of the Sith roles as Owen and Beru Lars.

"It was amazing to see, and you could feel it out there today, that he is so beloved, Hayden. And rightly so, he's really a special guy, he's a beautiful man," McGregor recently shared to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "He's loved by the Star Wars fans. And our crew, for this series, there's so many real Star Wars fans in the crew. It's pretty cool. They totally got used to me being around and then Hayden arrived for his first day and it was unbelievable. There were hundreds of people behind the cameras. I was looking around going, 'I've never seen so many people on set. What's going on?' And then we start the rehearsal and Hayden walks out as Vader and you're like, 'Of course. Everyone's here to see Vader.' It was really nice, it's nice, I hope, for him, that he could feel that love from everybody. And certainly today, it was unbelievable. I've never done a Celebration or anything like it. That was quite unbelievable."

