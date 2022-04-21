Star Wars: New Obi-Wan Kenobi Promotional Banner Teases Darth Vader Duel

✖





Obi-Wan Kenobi has a brand new promotional banner. People on Twitter discovered the swap and are trying to piece it together. Darth Vader actually duels the Jedi hero in the image and fans have been salivating at the prospect of another meeting between the two characters for years now. The day may be fast approaching, but it's not here yet. Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor are really back in the saddle as the entire fandom gets what it's been asking for over the better part of a decade. However, this isn't just Clone Wars again or the prequel trilogy. Instead, the galaxy is in a very different place than the mostly bright locales that those movies covered. Series writer Joby Harrold talked to Entertainment Weekly about how things have shifted after Palpatine's power grab.

"It takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, in a time of darkness in the galaxy," Harold said. "The Empire is in the ascendancy. And all the horrors that come with the Empire are being made manifest throughout the galaxy. And the Jedi Order as we know them are being all but wiped out. So everything that was in the prequels has crumbled."

New OBI-WAN KENOBI promotional banner! pic.twitter.com/ww2BBvAqOk — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff2) April 21, 2022

Order 66, of course, wiped out most of the remaining Jedi. But, Obi-Wan Kenobi managed to survive and is left to pick up the pieces after that stinging defeat in Revenge of the Sith.

"Those surviving Jedi, those that do survive, are on the run and they're in hiding. And Vader and his Inquisitors are chasing them to the end of the galaxy," the writer added "Within that hopeless fatalistic world, we find possibly the most famous of all our surviving Jedi in hiding struggling with that faith that defines the Jedi, and wanting to hold onto it and hoping to regain that faith within that sort of hopeless world."

Here's how Disney+ describes Obi-Wan's big return: "Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of "The Mandalorian," Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader."

