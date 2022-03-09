Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Twitter Account Has Perfect First Tweet

Star Wars fans noticed earlier this year that a Twitter account was created that seemingly could have been a placeholder for the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and with today revealing the first official images from the project, the Twitter account officially launched with the two words “hello there,” a nod to one of Kenobi’s more iconic lines. Kenobi said the line in both the original trilogy and in the prequel trilogy, though recent years have seen the line embraced as a meme from the prequels, as the two-word utterance serves as an absurd contradiction to more melodramatic scenes in that trilogy. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 25th.

While the account has been active for weeks, it was kept on private, with today’s release of images seeing the account not only go public, but also making it known how many official accounts connected with Star Wars and Lucasfilm followed it, as they clearly knew it was an official account, even if not verified. The account is currently closing in on 100,000 followers, with that number likely to grow exponentially by the end of the day.

Hello there. — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) March 9, 2022

The story of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat-the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Joining star Ewan McGregor are Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse also return for the series to reprise their roles from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Just last month, McGregor shared his excitement for the project, while also hinting that we could likely see flashbacks to earlier years in which Obi-Wan and Anakin were like brothers.

“I think it’s no secret that Hayden Christensen comes back and we got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and it was just fantastic to work with him again,” McGregor shared with Forbes. “I’m not going to give away anything else about the storyline, only I think it’s really going to satisfy Star Wars fans. I always felt there was a story between Episode III where I finished playing Obi-Wan in the movies and Episode IV where Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi. The [Obi-Wan Kenobi series] writers and [director Deborah Chow] and I and everyone, I think we crafted or they crafted a very fine storyline. I think people are going to like it.”

