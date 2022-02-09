Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Hints at Flashback Scenes With Anakin for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Audiences already know they can expect to see Hayden Christensen appear in the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series, but with the timeline of the series taking place after Anakin Skywalker embraced his identity as Darth Vader, fans have wondered how much of the actor’s appearance would be obscured by Vader’s iconic outfit. Ewan McGregor, however, recently confirmed that he got to share scenes with Christensen and noted that the actor played Anakin in those scenes, seemingly implying we’ll get some sort of flashbacks to times in which Obi-Wan and Anakin had a much closer relationship. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year.

“I think it’s no secret that Hayden Christensen comes back and we got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and it was just fantastic to work with him again,” McGregor shared with Forbes. “I’m not going to give away anything else about the storyline, only I think it’s really going to satisfy Star Wars fans. I always felt there was a story between Episode III where I finished playing Obi-Wan in the movies and Episode IV where Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi. The [Obi-Wan Kenobi series] writers and [director Deborah Chow] and I and everyone, I think we crafted or they crafted a very fine storyline. I think people are going to like it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This surely wouldn’t be the first Star Wars series to provide fans with pivotal flashbacks that deliver important information, as Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett helped fill in the gaps of the bounty hunter’s history since his seeming death in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi to where we saw him in The Mandalorian.

McGregor’s connection to the galaxy far, far away goes back more than two decades, but even with that history, the actor noted that Chow might have been an even better source of information on the franchise’s mythology.

“It was a great experience. Deborah Chow directed all the episodes and she’s really good,” the actor admitted. “She directed a couple [episodes] of The Mandalorian and she’s a really great director. She really knows the Star Wars world, inside out, far more than I do. We just had a great time.”

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi before it premieres on Disney+ later this year.

Are you hoping we get to see flashbacks in the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!