Star Wars Teases a Fight Between C-3PO and Darth Vader

Star Wars is teasing an epic duel between two of the most unlikely opponents to face one another: Darth Vader and C-3PO!

If you're wondering how Star Wars' anxious protocol droid stands a chance against one of the most powerful Jedi/Sith Lords ever, the answer can be found in the current "Dark Droids" crossover event that's taking place in Star Wars comics. Dark Droids has introduced the threat of "The Scourge," a machine entity born from the union of the ancient AI tech known as the Spark Eternal, and a deadly droid the Sith once locked away in a prison realm that exists outside of time and space. Once it became self-aware, The Scourge set out on a dark mission: to conquer the galaxy and establish its own version of peace and order. To do that, Scourge has started corrupting and possessing every droid it comes into contact with – the Imperial droids, Rebel droids, and every machine in between those two warring factions.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

After conversing with Luke Skywalker, The Scourge came to the realization that cyborg beings are the key link between helping take control of the power behind all organic life: The Force. Scourge used its widespread vision across multiple bodies to identify the perfect being to corrupt: Darth Vader, a cybernetic being who is also one of the most powerful Force wielders in the galaxy. Scourge made its play to get Vader (whose Force powers were disrupted by Scourge's "birth") but failed – but that doesn't mean the plan has changed...

Early on in Dark Droids, it was revealed that C-3PO is one of the droids that The Scourge corrupted. Well, in the new preview for Dark Droids #3, we find Scourge piloting 3PO to Castle Vadar on planet Mustafar. The AI reflects on the immense danger of the mission and the likelihood that C-3PO and other droids on site will die in the attempt. That danger doesn't stop Scourge, who jumps fully into C-3PO's body and prepares to face Vader.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Obviously, no one is really expecting C-3PO to take on Darth Vader in a direct confrontation or duel – that would be over all too quickly. Instead, the real threat of The Scourge is its corruption of tech; C-3PO could make its way into Castle Vader and corrupt its systems, turning Vader's lair into a Saw-style trap. That would definitely be an issue worth reading...

The Dark Droids event is currently unfolding in various Star Wars comic books released by Marvel.