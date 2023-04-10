Star Wars Reveals How the Knights of Ren Became Emperor Palpatine's Servants

The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy introduced fans to the Knights of Ren, a Medieval-style group of dark side warriors. However, after their brief-but-cool appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Knights of Ren ended up getting frustratingly little screen time in the final films of the ST, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Like so many things from the Star Wars Sequels, the franchise has spent time in the years since TROS filling in backstory – and now we got a key piece of The Knights of Ren's origin!

(WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

Star Wars: Hidden Empire #5 is the big ending to the Crimson Dawn Trilogy that's been running through Star Wars comics for the last few years. The retcon storyline has helped to explain what Han Solo's childhood flame Qi'ra did after taking over the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate – which is to refashion the organization into a clandestine network of spies. Qi'ra's Crimson Dawn went as far as throwing the entire underworld into chaos, and she came closer than anyone to stopping the threat of Palpatine, Vader, and the Sith. Unfortunately for Qi'ra, The Knights of Ren were the ones who stood between her and victory over the Sith!

Qi'ra's entire plan to stop Darth Sidious and Darth Vader involved an ancient artifact known as the Fermata Cage, which could trap a Sith Lord in a realm outside of time and space. Qi'ra and her Crimson Dawn allies successfully lure Sidious and Vader to Amaxine Station to confront what they think is a rival Sith Lord trapped inside the cage; instead, Sidious realizes too late that he and Vader are the ones meant for the prison.

One key piece of Qi'ra's plan had been recruiting the Knights of Ren early on in her secret war against the Sith. Qi'ra used the Knights' history as legendary marauders of the Unknown Regions to spark their ire against Palpatine's reign over the dark side, and the galaxy. The Knights followed Qi'ra's orders far enough to invade Vader's castle on Mustafar and steal the key that would unlock the Fermata Cage; however, when the moment of truth comes, and Sidious and Vader are trapped inside the cage, Ren wavers.

According to Ren's logic, Qi'ra's victory will be undone, eventually. And if Sidious isn't dead, those who opposed him eventually would be – or worse. The Knights of Ren use their ship's weapons to destroy the Fermata Cage and free Sidious and Vader, ensuring Qi'ra's defeat and Crimson Dawn's fall.

In the end, The Knights of Ren's "victory" is bittersweet. Sidious rewards their allegiance with Force Lighting bolts that take down the entire crew – possibly killing some of them. Palpatine tells the Knights of Ren that what "is left of you shall serve me. I am sure I will be able to put you to excellent use." He adds insult to injury by making his exit with Vader, telling his apprentice he is done with "small matters."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

HIdden Empire shows us how the Knights of Ren became one of set of dark side puppets that Palpatine puts to use after the fall of the Empire. Addtional stories in Star Wars lore further explain how the Knights would later be put in service of Palpatine Sith cult and his Snoke avatar, before Ren is killed by Ben Solo/Kylo Ren, who took command of the group. All in all, their story has been told, but it seems they are forever side characters in the franchise.

Star Wars: Hidden Empire #5 is on sale from Marvel Comics.