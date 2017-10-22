‘Star Wars Rebels’ Receives Shift in Broadcast Times

Earlier this week, Star Wars Rebels Season 4 got off to an epic start with an exciting two-part premiere on Disney XD. It was announced earlier this year that new episodes of the series would air multiple times a day, but going forward, the new episodes will air on Monday nights beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

To take full advantage of the excitement surrounding this final season, the season premiere was shown at 12:30 AM ET, 3:00 AM ET, 7:30 AM ET, 5:30 PM ET and 9:00 PM ET. However, in hopes of avoiding spoilers hitting the internet that late at night/early in the morning, the premieres have shifted to the primetime position, with repeated airings of each week’s new episode taking place throughout the week.

The announcement about this being the final season of the fan-favorite series came earlier this year at Star Wars Celebration, as executive producer Dave Filoni assured that the series had come to a natural end, unlike the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars being unceremoniously canceled.

Much like the season premiere, the next two weeks will feature back-to-back episodes, allowing the series to explore adventures that aren’t confined to one single episode.

“I heard someone describe season four as the ‘Mandalorian Game of Thrones,’ which I thought was an interesting description,” star Vanessa Marshall shared with Comicbook.com about the intensity of the final season. “I would say it’s that and more because there’s even more going on than just that. We’ll have to follow along and buckle up, get ready for it all.”

“I’m psyched to see the entire season of the fourth season,” she confessed about what she’s most excited to see in the final season. “I’m excited to see any and all of it so I can’t even pick and choose. As I said, only Dave Filoni knows how it ends so I wouldn’t even know how to tease what lies ahead. I think we’re all gonna be in for a wild ride and it’s gonna be well worth showing up for. I can’t wait to see every moment of season four, truly.”

Catch an all-new episode of the series this Monday at 9:00 PM ET on Disney XD.

