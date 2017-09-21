New ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Episodes to Premiere at All-New Time

The fourth season of Star Wars Rebels will be premiering in a little over a month, but fans will have to get used to staying up pretty late if they hope to catch the premieres before anyone else does. A publicist for Lucasfilm revealed that, while there will be multiple airings of the show on Disney XD throughout the day, the premieres will take place on Mondays at 12:30 AM ET beginning October 16.

New eps will air on Monday’s at 12:30a, 3:00a, 7:30a, 5:30p and 9:00p. 🙂 — Tracy Cannobbio (@Tcann13) September 12, 2017

Previously, new episodes of the series would air Saturdays on Disney XD, which is no longer the case. The premieres will still air at the expected 9:00 PM ET time slot, but for those of you who can’t wait to get the latest on the crew of the Ghost, you can see new episodes earlier in the day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additionally, the first six episode titles for the final season have been released, which hint at what’s to come in the series.

The information comes courtesy of Jedi-Bibliothek, stating the episodes are as follows:

Episode 1: “Heroes of Mandalore: Part 1” (October 16, 2017)

Episode 2: “Heroes of Mandalore: Part 2” (October 16, 2017)

Episode 3: “In the Name of the Rebellion: Part 1” (October 23, 2017)

Episode 4: “In the Name of the Rebellion: Part 2” (October 23, 2017)

Episode 5: “The Occupation” (October 30, 2017)

Episode 6: “Flight of the Defender” (October 30, 2017)

With the first three weeks of the season delivering fans a double dose of action, it’s unclear if this is a pace that will continue throughout the series’ conclusion. Were this trend to continue, it’s possible that the series would conclude before The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

Star Wars Rebels is no stranger to telling epic stories in two parts, a storytelling format being utilized regularly for season premieres and season finales.

Star Wars Rebels premieres Monday, October 16 at 12:30 am on Disney XD.