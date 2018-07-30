First ‘Star Wars Resistance’ Synopsis Teases Dangerous Spy Mission

While animated series like Star Wars Rebels and Clone Wars have explored the history of Star Wars universe around the times of the first two trilogies, the franchise’s latest venture is aiming to bridge the gap between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Star Wars Resistance, which was announced by Disney earlier this year, will usher in the next generation of animated Star Wars stories, and is set to premiere sometime in October. That may seem like a bit of a wait, but not to worry, the show’s first details have arrived online to help keep you occupied until Resistance debuts.

This week, TV Web released the synopsis for the first episode, which is titled “The Recruit,” and it reveals the show’s lead character getting help from popular Resistance pilot, Poe Dameron.

The synopsis reads:

Resistance fighter Poe Dameron tasks young pilot Kazuda (Kaz) Xiono with spying on the First Order. At the time, little was known about the secretive organization and its strength. In order to fulfill his mission, Kaz travels to the space station Colossus, which is being used by many ships as a port to refuel and do repairs. However, there are also dangerous races taking place there. After Kaz bragged with his piloting skills at his arrival there, he is soon drawn into one of the races…

To this point, there hasn’t been much material that takes place between the original trilogy and The Force Awakens, save for Claudia Grey’s novel, “Bloodline.” That book ends with the Leia starting the Resistance and taking aim at the growing First Order. Star Wars Resistance takes place not long after the Resistance is first formed.

In addition to appearances from several popular Star Wars characters, the actors that play them on the big screen will be lending their voices to the series. Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie have both been confirmed to reprise their roles as Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, respectively. BB-8 is also slated to make an appearance.

Star Wars Resistance will debut on Disney XD this fall, airing the first season which consists of 22 episodes.