New Star Wars Novel Reveals the Names of Rey's Parents

Ever since Star Wars fans met Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a number of theories emerged regarding her lineage, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally offering some answers about her parents, though the upcoming novel Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith revealed some key details about the mysterious figures. A new excerpt from the novel confirms that Rey's parents' names are Dathan and Miramir, as the story unfolds in the time between the original trilogy and sequel trilogy of Star Wars films. With the book not hitting shelves until June 28th, it's unknown what other revelations might be revealed in the exciting adventure.

While The Force Awakens confirmed that Rey had been abandoned by her parents, her abilities with the Force led many to wonder if she came from a famous lineage. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, however, noted that her parents were merely "filthy junk traders," seemingly shooting down the notion of her having connections to figures from previous films. The Rise of Skywalker would then go on to reveal that Rey's father, Dathan, was part of an experiment to clone Emperor Palpatine, confirming Rey to essentially be the villain's granddaughter.

The new Shadow of the Sith novel is described, "The Empire is dead. Nearly two decades after the Battle of Endor, the tattered remnants of Palpatine's forces have fled to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. But for the heroes of the New Republic, danger and loss are ever-present companions, even in this newly forged era of peace.

"Jedi Master Luke Skywalker is haunted by visions of the dark side, foretelling an ominous secret growing somewhere in the depths of space, on a dead world called Exegol. The disturbance in the Force is undeniable . . . and Luke's worst fears are confirmed when his old friend Lando Calrissian comes to him with reports of a new Sith menace.

"After Lando's daughter was stolen from his arms, he searched the stars for any trace of his lost child. But every new rumor leads only to dead ends and fading hopes -- until he crosses paths with Ochi of Bestoon, a Sith assassin tasked with kidnapping a young girl.

"Ochi's true motives remain shrouded to Luke and Lando. For on a junkyard moon, a mysterious envoy of the Sith Eternal has bequeathed a sacred blade to the assassin, promising that it will answer the questions that have haunted him since the Empire fell. In exchange, he must complete a final mission: Return to Exegol with the key to the Sith's glorious rebirth -- Rey, the granddaughter of Darth Sidious himself.

"As Ochi hunts Rey and her parents to the edge of the galaxy, Luke and Lando race into the mystery of the Sith's lingering shadow and aid a young family running for their lives."

Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith hits shelves on June 28th.

