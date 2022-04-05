Star Wars Actor Returns to Social Media Following Exit Over Harassment

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley has officially returned to social media, nearly six years after initially deleting her Instagram account. Ridley, who portrayed Rey Skywalker across the “sequel trilogy” of Star Wars films, took to Instagram on Monday to share the news, sharing a photo of herself in a bathrobe drinking tea and holding a saucer. In the caption, Ridley says that she’s “coming out of social media hibernation refreshed, recharged, and ready for what [she’s] calling [her] ‘Year of Yes.’” Ridley previously deleted her Instagram in August of 2016, a move that was reportedly due to the abuse that she suffered online.

Back in February of 2021, Ridley told S Moda that she had no plans to return to social media, arguing that while she occasionally found it tempting, the downsides were too apparent.

“I have managed to separate my personal life well from my professional life, partly probably because I’m not on social media,” Ridley said. “The statistics that link them (social media sites) to anxiety are terrifying. I have friends completely addicted to their phone who have suffered with this problem.”

“I don’t want to go back, but sometimes I think about it,” Ridley continued. “But the truth is that no, I won’t be returning.”

While Ridley hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning as Rey in a future Star Wars installment, she previously argued to IGN that the narrative of The Rise of Skywalker was her character’s “perfect ending.”

“I think, for me, the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I just feel like that was Rey’s perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX,” Ridley shared back in 2020. “I think really she’s probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time [following the events of The Rise of Skywalker].”

“I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished,” Ridley continued. “I just don’t know what else she could do that I didn’t have to do. Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it’s sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of Mandalorian, and it’s just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting.”

