Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV Spot Features Emotional Moment With R2-D2 and C-3PO

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is almost here and emotions are running high. In a very appropriate moment from the latest TV spot for the film, C-3PO and R2-D2 share a very tender moment as that score swells in the background. Everything in the trailer carries a physical emotional weight to it. Hearing Anthony Daniels say, “All we’ve done. After all this time, I want you to know that you’ve been a real friend R-2,” is enough to make you look around for the onions that are obviously being cut nearby. The end of the Skywalker Saga is hurtling toward us at an alarming rate, and nobody is ready for their final curtain call in this trilogy. Now, Daniels has been on the record about the raised profile that his character has in The Rise of Skywalker. It feels like that finality is bringing all of the legacy characters into even more direct focus. The actor talked about the end with us in an interview with Comicbook.com earlier this year.

“The bow is the image of always used,” Daniels explained, implying that The Rise of Skywalker ties up all of the story threads into one nice final picture. Still, it might not really be the end: “It’s very interesting how tendrils, how little strands can eventually be picked up, it’s become a paradigm of the entertainment industry but that’s not to say it happens here.”

Rise of Skywalker presents the end of a journey 40 years in the making. Still, Daniels realizes that they have created a story that will stretch on for as long as there are people to tell it. “There will never be life after Star Wars because Star Wars will continue in some form or other for the rest of my life, I know that, and well into the future after I’m gone. So, one element has moved away, I am quite ready to do something else but I feel, the amazing thing, is this film is so good — and this is not just actor, ‘I love the director’ sort of thing — this is a very fine ending so I’m proud of it.”

J.J. Abrams couldn’t help but agree when faced with a question about the end of the Skywalker Saga. He said, I” think the only way to have it not have any [loose ends] is if everyone dies,” he said. “Like you know, you have to assume that there’s gonna be some life that continues you know, beyond it and my favorite endings I’m sure all of our favorite endings do that on some level. But this was a huge challenge from the beginning. We knew this was gonna be really a hard one and it was and so working on this, the the ending of nine movies. We wanted it to feel like people were getting something that was worthy of their time that they were, there was a continuum. From the prior eight, you know, movies, eight chapters and to feel like there was something at the end that was, you know, were still surprised and there was you know. But mostly it was moving, it made you feel something.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20, 2019.