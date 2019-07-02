Mark Hamill Sums Up Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Three Tragic Words

Mark Hamill has become the de facto spokesperson for all things Star Wars. The actor helped bring the sci-fi franchise to life decades ago as Luke Skywalker, but it seems his time with the Jedi is coming to an end. After all, the latest Star Wars trilogy is about to bring the Skywalker saga to an end, and Hamill has a sad comment about its final outing.

Recently, Hamill took to Twitter as he so often does to interact with fans. It was there the actor responded to a fan who asked Hamill to “hint at what’s to come in The Rise of Skywalker” in just three words.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And what did Hamill have to say? Well, he simply wrote, “My final episode.”

While some fans were upset by the actor’s words, plenty said they were eager to see how the Skywalker saga will end. Most recently, Luke’s story had an interesting turn when director Rian Johnson brought out Star Wars: The Last Jedi to theaters.

As fans will know, the film saw Luke meet up with Rey, but the Jedi audiences found was not the one they remembered. Embittered by his failed attempt to bring back the Jedi, Luke lived to repent his part in Ben Solo’s turn to the Dark side. However, Rey helped bring Luke around ever so slightly, and the film ended with Luke seemingly dying after expending his life force to confront Ben (or Kylo Ren) one last time from afar.

Now, Hamill is opening up on this final installment of the Skywalker saga to confirm it is his last episode. As for how the hero will return, the most popular theory has involved Luke becoming a Force Ghost. During a recent interview with the Associated Press, it was there Hamill hinted that was — in fact — the case much to the delight of fans.

“I had closure in [The Last Jedi],” the actor said. “The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

With one film left to go, Hamill has a final chance to bring Luke to life on the big screen… well, for the most part. This curtain call will be a massive milestone for the Star Wars franchise, but the actor seems to be taking the farewell in stride. After all, no one’s ever really gone, are they?

So, are you ready to part ways with the Skywalker saga and Luke for good? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.