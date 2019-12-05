Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Stars Tease Rey, Finn, and Poe’s Epic Adventure

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to bring the Skywalker saga to a close in epic fashion, but it will also unite some of our favorite characters from this new trilogy. Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac) have each gone on their own individual journeys since they first debuted in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but in The Rise of Skywalker they will finally all come together and embark on this last step of the adventure together, and it was easily one of the best parts of the film for the cast. In a new interview with ET, the cast shared their thoughts on finally getting to be together on the same path, and they were quite thrilled to show off the chemistry between this all-star trio.

“I was just happy to get out of the cockpit for a little while. I’ve kind of been sequestered in space and been by myself for a while,” Isaac said. “For me, that was one of the most exciting things when I read the script the three of us were going to get together and you get to see the dynamic between the three of us, and I think the natural chemistry we all share together. And also the way J.J. let us play within those scenes and shot those scenes. There was a lot of, a lot of improvisation and excitement and talking over one another, so you really felt that we were connected.”

“Yeah, I think that was fun,” Boyega said. “I think that for me anyway, is Star Wars. Like to me, you’re not Star Wars until people see you as a trio and it was important in this one for me that we were together, just to show that chemistry and to show what I’ve always enjoyed about Star Wars, which is the connection between people.”

That’s when C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels objected to the whole trio thing. “I’m beginning to feel a little left out,” Daniels said. “Excuse me. A trio. Was I not there? I was the one in gold!”

A fearsome foursome seems a much better description, don’t you think? Yeah, we’ll go with that, because we certainly don’t want to be the ones to upset C-3PO.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee, Dave Chapman, Brian Herring, Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Greg Grunberg. You can check out the official description below.

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.