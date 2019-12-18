Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Sneak Peek Released Alongside The Mandalorian on Disney+

The new episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is certainly a big one for the already popular Disney+ TV series, as it finally brings the story back around to the events of Baby Yoda’s initial capture. This is the episode that many fans have been waiting weeks to see. However, there is also an added bonus to this new episode, in the form of a new sneak peek at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Disney+ and Star Wars have advertised this new sneak peek pretty heavily, making sure fans knew to stick around when the episode ends to catch a glimpse at the movie. If you want to see the sneak peek scene, you’ll need to watch all the way through the credits of the episode, and then you’ll be prompted to watch the Rise of Skywalker scene, much like you’re usually prompted to watch another episode. You can also skip all of this and head to The Mandalorian‘s “Extras” section.

There’s no telling when the scene will be released online outside of the streaming service, so you may not be able to see it before catching Rise of Skywalker this weekend if you don’t have Disney+. If you’re interested in knowing that’s going on in the scene, though, and you won’t have a chance to watch it for yourself, we’ll do our best to break it down for you.

The scene on Disney+ is less than two minutes long and it features two of the most beloved characters of the new trilogy: Finn and Poe. The duo are on the run from a horde of TIE fighters after receiving some sort of information download from an ally. Before they take off, Finn asks how they can ever thank the man helping them, and he simply replies, “Win the war. ” They then fly through caves and caverns on the Millennium Falcon, trying to make it out alive and escape those that are chasing them.

Of course, in true Star Wars fashion, the Falcon makes it out alive and the duo manages to take out all of the TIE fighters that were in pursuit. They live to fight another day. What happens next is unclear, but we won’t have to wait very long to find out. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters in just a couple of days.

What did you think of the new Rise of Skywalker sneak peek? Let us know in the comments! If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

