‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Reshoot Director Claimed the Film Was in “Terrible Trouble”

The next Star Wars film to hit theaters is Solo: A Star Wars Story, whose behind-the-scenes difficulties surrounding its directors has been a well-documented affair for nearly a year. On the topic of reshoots, many fans keep looking to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the similar troubles the film faced regarding the original vision of director Gareth Edwards not quite working. Tony Gilroy, who handled Rogue One‘s reshoots, opened up about the situation and shared how he approached tweaking the “troubled” vision of the film.

“If you look at Rogue, all the difficulty with Rogue, all the confusion of it … and all the mess, and in the end when you get in there, it’s actually very, very simple to solve,” Gilroy shared with The Moment With Brian Koppelman podcast of approaching the film. “Because you sort of go, ‘This is a movie where, folks, just look. Everyone is going to die.’ So it’s a movie about sacrifice.”

Knowing that everyone would die by the end of the film, Gilroy knew that one of the most important elements would be justifying to the audience why these characters would all be willing to give their lives for this mission.

Each of the directors involved with helming a Star Wars film has expressed their admiration for the saga, though, in the case of Gilroy, it was his lack of attachment that made him feel more free with his decisions.

“I’ve never been interested in Star Wars, ever. So I had no reverence for it whatsoever. I was unafraid about that,” Gilroy confessed. “And they were in such a swamp … they were in so much terrible, terrible trouble that all you could do was improve their position.”

The film earned positive reviews, which would make one think Gilroy may be interested in taking on an entire Star Wars film instead of focusing only on reshoots, but his lack of interest in the series continues even after his successes.

“It doesn’t appeal to me,” Gilroy noted. “But I don’t think Rogue really is a Star Wars movie in many ways. To me, it’s a Battle of Britain movie.”

In the case of Solo, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were replaced by Ron Howard, and with the duo only taking an executive producer credit on the final product, we can assume Howard’s input on that film was quite substantial.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

[H/T The Hollywood Reporter]