Newest Star Wars Saga Blu-rays Get Matching Artwork

Pre-orders for Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment’s individual releases of the Star Wars saga on Blu-ray reveal a look at never-before-seen cover art.

The new artwork first surfaced on Twitter (via @JordanMaison) and VideoETA.

All 10 films with matching cover artwork will be available to own Tuesday, September 22, each set offering a Blu-ray disc and a Digital HD code. This is the first release to offer digital codes for the Prequel and Original trilogies.

In June, home media website The Digital Bits reported rumors of a complete saga box set potentially releasing in 4K sometime in early 2020 to coincide with the disc premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, out in theaters December 20.

More recently, Digital Bits editor in chief Bill Hunt noted these latest reissues could indicate 4K versions of the films are “almost certainly” coming in 2020, marking the last time these 10 Star Wars entries are made available on standard Blu-ray.

Digital Bits further speculates a 4K set could be formally unveiled at Disney’s bi-annual D23 Expo when the convention returns to Anaheim August 20—25.

All but two Star Wars films — Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story — will be available to stream on Disney+ when the service launches November 12. The Last Jedi and Solo will join the service within a year of launch, following the expiration of in-place deals with Netflix.

Disney reissues the Star Wars saga on Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, September 22. View the cover art below.

Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Episode IV: A New Hope

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Rogue One

Solo