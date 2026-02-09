Is That It?! Star Wars Fans Can’t Believe THAT Was The Mandalorian & Grogu’s Super Bowl Trailer

Disney is ramping up the marketing for The Mandalorian and Grogu, but not in a way any of us expected. The movie marks Star Wars‘ return to theaters for the first time since 2019, and the first time it’s ever released a film that first existed as a TV show. That makes it a unique challenge, and means getting the marketing right is essential: the last Star Wars film was the divisive The Rise of Skywalker. Before that, the box office bomb that was Solo. And before that… The Last Jedi, which tore the fandom in two. So, no pressure.

Is Lucasfilm nailing it? Well, the much anticipated Super Bowl TV spot for The Mandalorian and Grogu is certainly an interesting and surprising choice. Rather than any footage from the movie itself, it’s a parody of old Clydesdale Budweiser commercials, with Din Djarin and Grogu riding tauntauns through a snowy landscape, with a voiceover from Sam Elliott. Check it out below:

Suffice to say, this isn’t what I was expecting, and I doubt it’s what anyone else was thinking would happen either (and if you were, you’re either psychic or a liar). The reactions to the trailer (commercial?) on social media are surprised and confused more than anything else, because it’s an odd way for Lucasfilm to market its biggest release in years, and one it really needs to get right.

Do Lucasfilm believe Grogu is so big #TheMandalorianAndGrogu is a guaranteed hit, or is the marketing team just asleep at the wheel? SERIOUSLY concerned about that ridiculous Super Bowl slot. — Tom Bacon (@TomABacon) February 9, 2026

ComicBook‘s resident Star Wars expert, Tom Bacon, is just as bewildered as I am, posting: “Do Lucasfilm believe Grogu is so big #TheMandalorianAndGrogu is a guaranteed hit, or is the marketing team just asleep at the wheel? SERIOUSLY concerned about that ridiculous Super Bowl slot.”

I hope they have a longer trailer, because they do, right? #TheMandalorianAndGrogu — rain ⁷ 🦉| Bo Katan #FAN1 (@ikryzeindigo) February 9, 2026

User @ikryzeindigo is all of us, assuming there’s no way that’s all Disney has shelled out on for this movie at the Super Bowl: “I hope they have a longer trailer, because they do, right?”

Meanwhile, @saichndra asked the question we’re all thinking: “Disney spent big bucks for this #TheMandalorianAndGrogu commercial as a big game spot ? 😵‍💫”

I mean, the movie is out in 3 months time & all we’ve had is a teaser – and this is what you drop?? I’m getting serious Solo piss poor levels of marketing vibes. Crazy from @starwars as per usual 🤦🏻‍♂️#themandalorianandgrogu https://t.co/3wwa4JyZ8k — Mark (@matchboy1976) February 9, 2026

@matchboy1976 was not impressed with the decision, writing: “I mean, the movie is out in 3 months time & all we’ve had is a teaser – and this is what you drop?? I’m getting serious Solo piss poor levels of marketing vibes. Crazy from @starwars as per usual.“

I like the #TheMandalorianAndGrogu Super Bowl ad BUT it is worrying that they really don’t seem too anxious to reveal more footage.



They’re promoting this movie like it’s a Disney+ series. That is NOT the way. — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) February 9, 2026

Noah Outlaw was more positive on the ad, but also echoed some similar concerns about the marketing approach: “I like the #TheMandalorianAndGrogu Super Bowl ad BUT it is worrying that they really don’t seem too anxious to reveal more footage. They’re promoting this movie like it’s a Disney+ series. That is NOT the way.”

I know people are gonna say they wanted more footage… to me, that was a fantastic ad. Not at all what I expected and SO SWEET #TheMandalorianAndGrogu — Kylo Ten🦋#SaveBenSolo (@savebensolo) February 9, 2026

Meanwhile, @savebensolo had a much more positive reaction, posting that: “I know people are gonna say they wanted more footage… to me, that was a fantastic ad. Not at all what I expected and SO SWEET #TheMandalorianAndGrogu”

Is The Mandalorian & Grogu’s Super Bowl Spot A Problem?

On the one hand, The Mandalorian & Grogu‘s Super Bowl spot is intended to be something fun and a little bit different, and obviously isn’t that serious. And hey, if Disney wants to spend several million dollars on that, then that’s their business. But in terms of this selling the movie to as wide an audience as possible, it’s hard to see the logic behind the decision, nor how this will move the needle in the way that it needs.

This wouldn’t be as much of a problem if they’d nailed the first trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu, but that isn’t what happened. The initial footage reveal was met with a very muted response, and didn’t do enough to suggest this was a must see event on the big screen, nor give any clear insights as to the film’s story. The Super Bowl was a chance to address that; even in a 30 second spot, it could have teased the narrative and shown something that felt truly exciting and cinematic, rather than looking like a Disney+ show.

There is already a sense that this movie is a strange choice to be the one that brings Star Wars back to theaters. It’s an attempt at playing things safe, and yet, it comes at the wrong time: while the show became a sensation across its first two seasons, the third was far more divisive. The characters themselves are still popular, but the onus is on it to prove a) why it’s a film instead of just being The Mandalorian Season 4, and b) why people should pay to see it in theaters, rather than wait for streaming. Thus far, it hasn’t managed to achieve either of those.

That’s not to say things are entirely hopeless. There’s still a few months before release, and time for a marketing blitz that does do what’s necessary to bring people in (we’ll presumably get a full trailer next month). And if it can sell it as as exciting, cinematic adventure movie for kids and adults alike, that would be enough. Who knows, maybe there are some major secrets they’re holding on to. But the concern is that there’s not all that much to market, and the studio already doesn’t have confidence in it. Star Wars should feel like an event, and it’ll be a real shame if The Mandalorian and Grogu disappoints, but it’s not off to a convincing start.

The Mandalorian & Grogu releases in theaters on May 22nd, 2026.

