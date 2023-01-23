Star Wars' Newest Disney+ Series Finished Filming

The newest series apart of the Star Wars franchise has wrapped principal photography. Sunday, stunt coordinator George Cottle confirmed on his social media that filming has wrapped on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a series featuring Jude Law in its lead role. Outside of Law's involvement and Spider-Man: No Way Home Jon Watts helmer serving as producer, little else is known about the series, other than it's expected to hit Disney+ later this year.

"That's a Wrap on Skeleton Crew!! Once again I was lucky enough to be surrounded by some of the most amazing stunt performers I have ever worked with," Cottle shared on Instagram. "I fell so lucky to work with you all! Thank you for all your hard work and dedication! So so excited for this one!"

What is Skeleton Crew about?

In what little press the series has received so far, it's said the show will be similar to The Goonies or Stand By Me.

"To have this young, Amblin-feeling movie with young people, who grew up in the Star Wars world and are exposed to adventure," Favreau shared of Skeleton Crew during a conversation for Entertainment Weekly. "The puppets, the costumes, the visuals, the world that's being expanded upon. And now I get to write the next season of Mandalorian with all these new characters and new locations and new creatures ... There's this cohesive group of stories that are being told thanks to all these filmmakers that are contributing."

Is Skeleton Crew going to crossover with The Mandalorian?

Shortly after his previous comments, Favreau added the series could potentially cross over with other shows like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

"All those shows that we've worked on — Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Book of Boba Fett, now Skeleton Crew — they all exist within the same timeframe," Favreau explained to Entertainment Weekly. "They all exist after Return of the Jedi. So between Episode VI and Episode VII, there's 30 years there that are somewhat unexplored, certainly on the screen."

"There's a lot of room for us to tell stories, and there are a lot of characters that are in play because we know who's around at that time. In The Mandalorian, we begin to introduce those characters. We begin to remind people who knew them already," the filmmaker pointed out. "Or if you aren't familiar with the other works and you're just coming into this show, we're introducing them for the first time. This affords us the opportunity to have stories that interconnect and characters that go from one story to the other, and that creates a very rich fabric for us to explore."

Stay tuned for details on The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which has yet to set a release date