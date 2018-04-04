Denny’s Trading Cards Confirm More ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Character Names

Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters next month and, while many of the film’s production woes have been well documented, details about the film itself have been relatively mysterious. A series of trading cards released by Denny’s to celebrate their tie-in menu for the film has confirmed details about some of the character names, despite their importance in the film’s narrative being unknown.

Here’s a look at some of the new characters from #SoloAStarWarsStory! You can collect these cards from @DennysDiner to help @nokidhungry. pic.twitter.com/59TNbS0d3B — Nerd Reactor (@NerdReactor) April 2, 2018

Of the new characters, some of the notable characters will be Therm Scissorpunch, Moloch, and Argus “Six Eyes” Panox. Whether or not these characters play vital roles in the film or were merely honored with trading cards due to their unique appearances might not be clear until the film lands in theaters.

Fans could be learning much more about these characters in the near future, as director Ron Howard recently teased that a new trailer was on the way. While he may not have mentioned when we could expect to see a new trailer, Howard made comments on social media that implied the reveal would happen sooner rather than later.

One of the more exciting elements about Solo is that we’ve seen evidence of connections to characters and places that were major components of Legends storylines. Early confirmation of characters came from Howard sharing a photo of two characters in Imperial Officer outfits and added the hashtag “#tagandbink,” a reference to two Rebels made popular in a Dark Horse comic book series.

More recently, descriptions on toy packaging for the rumored villain Enfys Nest included a reference to the Cloud-Rider gang, although it is unclear if the film will incorporate the gang’s mythology from the Legends series. Additionally, we know that the film will feature a trip to the planet Mimban, which was a primary location in the official novel sequel to the original film, Splinter of the Mind’s Eye.

Fans will soon learn all about the film when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

