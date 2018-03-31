Ron Howard Assures Fan That ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Will Be Finished “On Schedule”

Following last summer’s surprise announcement that directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were departing Solo: A Star Wars Story, many fans grew nervous about whether Ron Howard could finish the film on time. When a fan expressed doubts about the film being finished ahead of its May 25th release date, Howard confirmed the film had locked its edited cut and score on schedule.

In response to Howard posting a photo of the film’s scoring session, a fan replied, “Coming out next month and you still haven’t finalized the film?? I have a bad feeling about this.” Howard then assured, “Edit is locked. Score done. Right on schedule. Hope you check Solo out and find it fun.”

Given that the fan included the reference to the Star Wars saga, “I have a bad feeling about this,” it’s unclear how antagonizing the comment was meant to be interpreted. The director may have merely been trying to alert the fan to the filmmaking process and made sure not to discourage the fan by encouraging them to see it when it hit theaters.

Concerns about the film hitting its target date are somewhat understandable, as Lord and Miller left the project with only weeks left of principal photography, according to some reports. After a brief hiatus in filming, Howard took over weeks later and didn’t wrap filming until November. However, given the amount of visual and sound effects in a film of this scale, similar projects often only complete the film days prior to its first public screenings.

Howard might happily let fans know things are running as scheduled, but don’t expect him to discuss how much of his vision made its way into the final cut vs. what was filmed by Lord and Miller.

“I don’t really want to explain it. I don’t really want to be specific about that because, again, I don’t even want that to matter to fans,” Howard shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I could understand why you’d ask, and some might even be curious, but look, everybody who has been involved in this has done nothing but love what this movie could be, and that’s been the vibe around it. I think audiences are gonna feel that love and excitement.”

Fans can see the finished project for themselves when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

