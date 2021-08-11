Star Wars: Taika Waititi Confirms He Has a Story for New Film

✖

Just a few years ago, filmmaker Taika Waititi was known for his absurd indie comedies, only for his efforts on Thor: Ragnarok to make him an immensely sought-after creative, and while Waititi is still working on Thor: Love and Thunder, he has confirmed that he at least has a story for his upcoming Star Wars film. He did admit, however, that the actual script is still in its infancy, but he at least knows the direction that he and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns are headed with the adventure, but hinted that we can likely expect his unique perspective on the galaxy far, far away, which will likely surprise audiences with its sincerity.

“It’s still in the ‘EXT. SPACE’ stage,” Waititi joked with Wired UK about the status of the script. “But we’ve got a story. I’m really excited by it because it feels very me.”

He continued, "I tend to go down that little sincerity alleyway in my films. I like to fool the viewer into thinking ‘ha it’s this’ and then them going, ‘Damn it, you made me feel something!’”

Little else is known about the upcoming Star Wars film from Waititi, as well as the rest of the franchise's live-action slate. Thanks to the successes of The Mandalorian and Disney+'s other live-action series, Lucasfilm has put a major production emphasis on their TV offerings, which is also likely due in large part to how their shooting methods allow for tighter restrictions and safety protocols when it comes to bringing these projects to life. Star Wars: Andor and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are both currently in production, with Lucasfilm also delivering audiences Star Wars: Ahsoka, Star Wars: The Acolyte, Star Wars: Lando, and Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, as well as Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett having wrapped earlier this year.

The only live-action film that is confirmed to have a release date is Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, though there are a number of other films that are in various stages of development, none of which have release dates. Waititi has, however, previously expressed that he hopes his Star Wars film is the project that will follow Love and Thunder, with that Thor sequel having a May 6, 2022 release date.

Stay tuned for details on Waititi's Star Wars film.

