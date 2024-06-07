Star Wars: The Acolyte Funko Pops Drop: Yord Fandar, Quimir, Osha, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The first wave of Pop figures inspired by Star Wars: The Acolyte on Disney+ is up for pre-order.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney+, and it looks like the show is off to a strong start with a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and high viewership counts. If you're one of the fans that has enjoyed the new show thus far, you might be interested in picking up the first wave of Funko Pops. It includes Osha Aniseya, Qimir, Yord Fandar, Jedi Master Sol, and Bazil.

Pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Acolyte Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon. Note that Hasbro has also released Black Series action figures inspired by the show, and you can get all of the details right here. Naturally, Funko has held back some of the characters from The Acolyte for future releases, and we expect them to drop in the coming weeks. So if you're waiting on that Wookiee Jedi Master Kelnacca Funko Pop, odds are it won't be long. Fortunately, they didn't keep members of the Yord Horde hanging.

You can keep tabs on all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop drops right here via our master list of weekly releases. Want more in-depth info on The Acolyte? You'll find that right here.

When Is Star Wars: The Acolyte Set?

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set at the very tail end of the High Republic era, decades prior to the events of the Prequel and Original trilogies. The Acolyte marks the first time that the time period has been portrayed in live-action, after it has already been brought to life in novels, comics, and in the animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

"We're taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don't know much about," series creator Leslye Headland explained in a previous interview. "My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always like, 'Well, how did things get to this point?' How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?'"

"We actually use the term the Renaissance, or the Age of Enlightenment," Headland added. "The Jedi uniforms are gold and white, and it's almost like they would never get dirty. They would never be out and about," Headland says. "The idea is that they could have these types of uniforms because that's how little they're getting into skirmishes."

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

In Star Wars: The Acolyte an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

Star Wars: The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner- Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is streaming on Disney+ now.