Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Introduces a Jedi Bear and Fans Can't Handle It

Last weekend's D23 Expo brought a lot of exciting updates for Star Wars fans, including long-awaited looks at a number of upcoming television series for Disney+. These series range from darker live-action fare like Star Wars: The Mandalorian, to more family-friendly programming — including the new animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. First announced at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim earlier this year, Young Jedi Adventures will follow a group of Younglings as they study the ways of the Force and become Jedi, and learn compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship. The series will debut on Disney+ and on Disney Junior at some point in 2023.

Incoming transmission. Jamaal Avery Jr. and Emma Berman star as Kai Brightstar and Nash Durango in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures coming in 2023. pic.twitter.com/iAz6GkGdlx — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) September 10, 2022

During D23, we got to see a look at exactly who will make up the roster of Young Jedi Adventures, and one character in particular has the audience buzzing. A blue teddy bear-like Jedi, who has since been confirmed to be named Nubs, has already left the Internet positively smitten. In the time since the first full look at Young Jedi Adventuress has dropped, fans have taken to Twitter to express their love and confusion about Nubs — keep scrolling to check out a few of those responses.