Star Wars: The Acolyte's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Star Wars: The Acolyte is almost here and the new series has a fresh Rotten Tomatoes score. That's right, Disney+'s latest Star Wars show is holding steady with an 83% on the Tomatometer. It's been an upswing for the franchise since Andor premiered. Ahsoka gave a lot of Star Wars fans the follow-up to Rebels that they'd been asking for. Now, it's fans of The High Republic's turn to see their corner of the series in live-action. Leslie Headland is the creator of Star Wars: The Acolyte and has teased the massive murder mystery at the heart of the series. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the showrunner explained that there's a lot of unanswered questions about what came before the three trilogies that captivated the world. Star Wars: The Acolyte attempts to help introduce a larger audience to The High Republic

"We're taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don't know much about," Headland explained in a previous interview. "My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always like, 'Well, how did things get to this point?' How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?'"

Star Wars: #TheAcolyte is now Certified Fresh at 83% on the Tomatometer, with 47 reviews: https://t.co/xYDGn1Y8PW pic.twitter.com/W3JlWsZjTg — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 4, 2024

"We actually use the term the Renaissance, or the Age of Enlightenment," Headland added. "The Jedi uniforms are gold and white, and it's almost like they would never get dirty. They would never be out and about," Headland says. "The idea is that they could have these types of uniforms because that's how little they're getting into skirmishes."

Is Star Wars: The Acolyte Good?

With The Acolyte poised to go out into the world, fans are wondering what to expect from the first live-action story from The High Republic era. ComicBook's Jamie Lovett finds certain elements of the series intriguing. But, he cautions newcomers to be advised that this is a story that might resonate more with seasoned Star Wars fans. In essence, this is a murder mystery show. However, your mileage may vary based on how far into the franchise's lore you're already invested.

"The Acolyte is less adept at building tension around its central mysteries than it is at framing exciting action scenes, less keeping its secrets tightly under wraps and more keeping them behind a thin strip of sheer fabric, obscured enough to be frustrating," Lovett argues. "…Eventually, the show does offer a first-hand account of what happened, but while it leaves crucial moments unseen, it isn't hard for anyone paying attention to figure out what they're not being told.

