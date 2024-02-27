Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers on How Season 3 Compares to the Original Plan

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is saying goodbye with its final season on Disney+. The series spun out of Star Wars: The Clone Wars' final season and has become connective tissues between many elements of the Star Wars saga through its connection to Project Necromancer. But how does that compare to the original plan for the series? ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Star Wars: The Bad Batch producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau and asked how Star Wars: The Bad Batch's final season, with its darker tone, compares to their original plan for Clone Force 99. While they didn't go into specifics, Corbett did acknowledge some deviations from the initial plan, but expressed gratitude that they were able to close out the show on their terms.

"There are definitely some similarities but also some differences," Corbett says. "It's been a number of years so, again, we always dreamed that we could do this in three seasons and the fact that we were able to have that opportunity, and we owe a lot of thanks to Lucasfilm and Disney+ for giving us that time and the fact that we knew in Season 2 that Season 3 was going to be the last one we got to end it the way that we felt was fitting. And, you know, we're very thankful."

What is Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 about?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off. The Bad Batch is still reeling from losing one of their members, Tech, and determined to rescue Omega from capture at Mount Tantiss.

According to Disney+, in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, "the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire."

Who is in the Star Wars: The Bad Batch cast?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 stars Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of every Bad Batch member and Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as Omega. The cast also includes Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Noshir Dalal (It's Pony), and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws).

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (Ahsoka, The Mandalorian), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) and Carrie Beck (Ahsoka, The Mandalorian), with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance, Star Wars: Visions) as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) as senior producer. Rau is also the supervising director, with Corbett as the head writer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 debuted its first three episodes on Wednesday, February 21st, on Disney+. Here's the entire Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 episode release schedule:

Season 3 Episode Schedule: