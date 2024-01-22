Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Trailer Reveals Release Date, Surprising Return of a Fan-Favorite Character

Disney+ has released the Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 trailer, teaser poster., and release date, with the trailer revealing the surprising return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars fan-favorite Asajj Ventress in the animated series' final season. Ventress's return is surprising since she supposedly died in the 2015 novel Star Wars: Dark Disciple, created from a story meant for an unproduced Star Wars: The Clone Wars episode. In that novel, Ventress, formerly a Sith assassin and apprentice to Count Dooku, became close with the Jedi Knight Quinlan Vos. After Ventress's death, Quinlan buried Ventress in the waters of her home planet, Dathomir, home of the Nightsisters (though not their original planet, we now know). Could the necromantic energies associated with that planet have resurrected Ventress? Or is this another example of Dave Filoni overriding canon established by Star Wars publishing to suit the needs of television?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ on February 21st. The trailer is included below.

What is Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 about?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off. The Bad Batch is still reeling from losing one of their members, Tech, and determined to rescue Omega from capture at Mount Tantiss.

According to a press release from Disney+, in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, "the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire."

(Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Who is in the Star Wars: The Bad Batch cast?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 stars Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of every Bad Batch member and Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as Omega. The cast also includes Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Noshir Dalal (It's Pony), and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws).

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (Ahsoka, The Mandalorian), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) and Carrie Beck (Ahsoka, The Mandalorian), with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance, Star Wars: Visions) as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) as senior producer. Rau is also the supervising director, with Corbett as the head writer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 debuts its first three episodes on Wednesday, February 21st, on Disney+. Here's the entire episode release schedule:

Season 3 Episode Schedule: