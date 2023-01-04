Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Admit They Made Major Correction Due to Fan Backlash

Star Wars: The Bad Batch's producers admit they have made a major correction to the characters after fan backlash. Anyone who has been online and following the clones since The Clone Wars has noticed that something is amiss with The Bad Batch in Season 1. Temuera Morrison famously serves as the inspiration and visage of the clones in most Star Wars media since the prequel trilogy. However, in the first season of the Disney+ series, the characters are noticeably lighter than the actor is. Morrison is a Māori actor and is browner than the Bad Batch in the series.

However, director Brad Rau told Collider that he and the team have seen the #UnwhitewashTheBadBatch movement and tried to correct it as Season 2 gets underway. The creatives opted to darken the characters in Season 2 and they went back to manage the same treatment for Season 1. Check out what he has to say right here.

Ray said, "We listened to all the concerns of the fans. Interestingly, in Season 1, before season one came out, we're always doing this, we went back to look at the skin tones, and we made some corrections to make sure that we're being true to the legacy of the clones in Clone Wars. Absolutely, 100%."

What Can You Expect From The Bad Batch Season 2?

Here's how Lucasfilm describes the upcoming season of The Bad Batch: "When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places."

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 stars Emmy Award nominee Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award nominee Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as the voice of Omega. Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman (The Mindy Project, Cheers) returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal (It's Pony, The Owl House) returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart and Emmy Award winner Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws, Black-ish) makes her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa."

